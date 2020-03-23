HC informed Indian fishermen in Iran safe

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday closed a public interest litigation petition that sought to rescue Indian fishermen stranded in Iran, after the State submitted that necessary steps had been initiated in this regard.

Hearing the PIL petition filed by J. Sahaya Sathish of Kanniyakumari district, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi closed the petition taking cognisance of a status report submitted by the Kanniyakumari Collector.

In the report, the Collector said that the Indian authorities were in touch with their Iranian counterparts and as per the communication received, the Indian fishermen were in good health and not infected with COVID-19.

Both the Central and the State governments were in touch with the Indian Embassy in Iran and it was ensured that medicines, food and other basic amenities were provided to the fishermen. Also, the fishermen had been instructed to follow the precautionary guidelines, the report said.

The petitioner said that over 800 Indians, mainly fishermen, were stranded in Iran and the Central and the State governments should be directed to initiate steps on a war footing to rescue and bring them back.