HC imposes cost on Zonal Deputy Tahsildar

May 15, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The court has been forced to repeatedly quash illegal orders passed by errant revenue officials, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while imposing cost on a Zonal Deputy Tahsildar, Devakottai, in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that such orders have not stemmed out of ignorance, but have stemmed out of corrupt activities.

Despite the fact that the Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905 has been in force for nearly 125 years, even today, the revenue officials have not understood the purpose of the Act, the court observed.

The object behind such an attitude was to help the encroachers. Section 7 of the Act requires the Tahsildar/Authorised Officer to give a show cause notice to the alleged encroacher giving them time to submit objections.

The authorised officer was required to consider the objections, if any, and pass further orders under Section 6 of the Act. This simple procedure was not being followed by the authorised officers concerned. Time and again, orders were passed with a view to help the encroachers. Whenever such illegal orders were passed, the court necessarily intervenes, the court observed.

The court directed the Zonal Deputy Tahsildar, Devakottai, to pay a cost of ₹10,000 to M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, Madurai.