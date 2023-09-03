HC imposes cost on Theni woman who filed petition to produce her husband

September 03, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹10,000 on a woman from Theni district and directed her to credit the money into the account opened by the Registrar Judicial of the Madurai Bench for donating law books to Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai.

The court was hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by A. Kaladevi of Kandamanur. She sought a direction to the police to produce her husband K. Alagumurugan before the court. She said that her husband had been missing since 2015. Since there was no satisfactory progress made in the investigation, she had filed the present petition.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and M. Nirmal Kumar observed that unless there were substantial materials before the court to establish that the detenu was in unlawful custody or detention by any authority or persons, a writ in the habeas corpus petition cannot be issued and the writ petition itself will not be maintainable.

It is not the case of the petitioner that the alleged detenu was in the unlawful or illegal custody of a third party. On the other hand, the grievance as projected in the habeas corpus petition seems to be the inaction on the part of the police in securing the missing person, the court observed.

It is needless to point that such a grievance can be redressed under Section 482 Cr.P.C. and invocation of Article 226 of the Constitution will amount to abuse of the process of law, the court observed and dismissed the habeas corpus petition.

