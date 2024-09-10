HC imposes cost on State for filing frivolous appeal

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in a recent order, imposed a cost of ₹50,000 on the State government for filing an appeal against a Single Bench order that had directed the State to pay ₹ 5 lakh as compensation to a Sri Lankan refugee family.

The Single Bench had passed the order while hearing the petition filed by S. Athipathi whose family lived in a refugee camp for Sri Lankan Tamils at Tiruvadavur in Madurai district. In 2014, the petitioner’s 11-year-old daughter died after she was trapped under a wall that collapsed following rain. The petitioner sought compensation from the State.

The Single Bench observed that a refugee has to be housed in a reasonably decent accommodation with basic infrastructure. The State had to assume absolute liability, the court observed and said the government was liable to pay ₹ 5 lakh as compensation. Challenging the order, the appeal was filed by the State.

Dismissing the appeal, a Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that it was frivolous. Admittedly, a child died when a poorly constructed and maintained wall in the Sri Lankan Refugee camp at Tiruvadavur collapsed.

The State government which had paid ₹ 10 lakh to dependents of persons who died by consuming illicit liquor has filed this writ appeal objecting payment of ₹ 5 lakh as compensation for the death of the child in a calamity. This action of the government is unpardonable and inexcusable, the court observed.

Reliance was placed on a government order issued fixing ₹ 25,000 as compensation. The G.O. in our considered opinion can very well be ignored by the court while determining compensation for the deaths caused due to the negligence of the authorities, the court observed and directed the cost to be paid to Athipathi.

The State has sought a modification of the order passed in the writ appeal.

