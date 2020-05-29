HC imposes cost on recreation clubs

29 May 2020 20:24 IST

They had sought permission to supply liquor to members, guests

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹50,000 each on two recreation clubs in Virudhunagar district which sought permission for operation and supply of liquor to members and guests in takeaway or online delivery mode.

The State government had on March 16 ordered closure of all sports stadiums, clubs, bars, recreation clubs and other such establishments in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The court was hearing the petitions filed by Star Recreation Club and Harshini Recreation Club. The petitioners said the Supreme Court had allowed the State to sell liquor though Tasmac shops and the same relaxation must be extended to recreation clubs.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan observed that the State, and in fact the entire country, was facing a pandemic and at this stage government policies should be followed by everyone, including every association.

So long as the policy of the State government did not permit opening of liquor bars, the High Court could not direct their opening. As a matter of fact, the Supreme Court did not interfere with the policy decision of the State to open Tasmac shops, the court said.

The court observed that the petitioners had come up with a very wide-reaching prayer claiming permission must be granted not only to members but also to guests who were brought by them to the clubs for consuming alcohol. This court could not be a tool for opening of any of such recreation clubs, the judge said, and imposed a cost on the petitioners to be paid to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.