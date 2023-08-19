High Court imposes cost on petitioner

August 19, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that alleged that a waterbody was encroached upon to build houses under ‘Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram’ scheme at Kattukulam village in Musiri taluk in Tiruchi district.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the petition filed by Dhanabal Perumal of Kattukulam. The court directed the petitioner to pay a cost of ₹10,000 to the account opened by the Registrar-Judicial of the Madurai Bench for donating law books to Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai.

The petitioner alleged that the project was implemented by encroaching upon a waterbody and the people who occupied the buildings would not have basic facilities. He sought a direction to authorities to ensure stability of the houses.

The court observed that it did not find merit or public interest in the petition. The contention of the petitioner that the project was implemented by encroaching upon a waterbody was unsustainable. The classification of the land even according to the petitioner was ‘Kallankuthu Tharisu’, it said.

