HC imposes cost on petitioner

August 09, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court imposed a cost of ₹5,000 on a petitioner and directed it to be paid to the account opened by the Registrar Judicial of the Madurai Bench for donating law books to Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy imposed the cost on R. S. Uthandaraman of Madurai. The court observed that despite the fact that it had held that the petitioner had no right over the property in respect of which the eviction order was passed by the authorities, he had once again challenged the eviction order by suppressing the fact that he had earlier filed a petition challenging a similar order.

