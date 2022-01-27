HC imposes cost on petitioner

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court yet again took a serious view of a petitioner suppressing facts in the habeas corpus petition and imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on him. The petitioner had claimed that his son had gone missing.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran imposed the cost on A. Jeyapal of Nilakottai in Dindigul district. He sought a direction to the police to produce his son J. Jeyaraj who, he claimed, had gone missing. But his son had actually eloped with a married woman.

When he had eloped with the woman for the first time, the police had secured him and he was handed over to the father. Subsequently, the family members conducted his marriage. However, he deserted his wife and eloped with the woman again within five months of marriage.

The petitioner filed the petition before the High Court seeking a direction to the police to secure his son. The court took note of the fact that the petitioner’s son was not in illegal custody and dismissed the habeas corpus petition with a cost of ₹25,000.