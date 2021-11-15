Husband missing case: HC imposes cost on petitioner

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed cost on a petitioner for filing a habeas corpus petition with frivolous and false details alleging that her Havildar husband was missing. The court imposed a cost of ₹15,000 and dismissed the petition.

The petitioner, G. Baby Shalini of Kanniyakumari district, alleged that her husband Duraisingh, a Border Security Force Havildar, who was posted in Barmer district in Rajasthan, was missing.

Under these circumstances, the Nagercoil police investigated the matter and found out that her husband was alive and the couple was frequently contacting each other over phone. She had filed the petition to force him to come down to Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran observed that it was an abuse of the process of law and such an attempt made by the petitioner had to be curbed and curtailed. The court directed the petitioner to pay the cost to the High Court Legal Services Authority and dismissed the petition.