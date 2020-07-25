Madurai

HC imposes cost on petitioner

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on a petitioner who suppressed certain facts in his public interest litigation petition that was filed before the court.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the petitioner M. Natarajan from Dindigul district to pay the amount to the Additional Registrar General of the High Court Bench so that the amount can be used for the court’s dispensary.

The petitioner had filed the PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities concerned to remove encroachments in his village. However, he had failed to disclose the fact that there was a suit already pending before the Dindigul District Munsif court pertaining to the issue.

