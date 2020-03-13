HC imposes cost on petitioner

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday imposed a cost of ₹ 50,000 on a petitioner for falsely claiming that his mother, a ward councillor and member of the ruling AIADMK, had been abducted by members of a rival group.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi imposed the cost on petitioner, R. Vimaleswaran. The court was informed that the woman had been to a relative’s house and she was not abducted.

Vimaleswaran of Bodinaickanur in Theni district said that his mother was elected as ward councillor in the recently held rural local body election and after the win, she had filed her nomination for the post of Chinnamanur panchayat union chairman.

The election, which was postponed due to clashes between the ruling and the rival party members, was finally scheduled for March 4. Under these circumstances, the petitioner claimed that his mother went missing on March 3. He alleged that she had been abducted.

Earlier, the court had restrained the Chairman and the Vice-Chairman from continuing in their respective posts and directed the Theni police to trace the woman. But, with the allegation of abduction turning out to be false, the court vacated the interim order. The court directed the petitioner to pay a cost of ₹ 25,000 each to the Chairman and the Vice-Chairman of the Chinnamanur panchayat union.