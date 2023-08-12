August 12, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court imposed a cost of ₹15,000 on a petitioner who tried to stall the construction of a police station in Keeladi village in Sivaganga district. The petitioner had made a false claim of the title.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy imposed the cost on K. Kottaisamy of Keeladi who had sought a direction to restrain the authorities from constructing the police station on a portion of land in Keeladi village.

The court observed that the case of the petitioner was that the land chosen to construct the police station belonged to a temple. He contended that the land, ‘kalam poramboke’ cannot be used for any other purpose. The petitioner said that the land was used by the villagers for storage of paddy and to dry the same and for other agricultural works and it was wrongly identified for the establishment of a police station.

The court took into account that in an earlier petition, he had claimed that the land belonged to the temple and sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachment on the land. The court had directed the authorities to consider the representation made by the petitioner.

The District Revenue Officer found that the petitioner’s claim cannot be accepted as the land was a poramboke land and that the request to change the revenue records and patta in the name of the temple cannot be considered.

The court observed that the land was a government poramboke land and it was for the authorities to decide whether it can be used for any other purpose. Despite the decision taken by the District Revenue Officer, the court finds that the petitioner has come forward with the petition with an oblique motive.

The court imposed a cost of ₹15,000 on the petitioner and directed it to be paid to the account opened by the Registrar Judicial of the Madurai Bench for donating law books to Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai.

