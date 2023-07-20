July 20, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

Dismissing a petition that was filed by suppressing material facts, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court imposed a cost of ₹5,000 on the petitioner and directed it to be paid to the account opened by the Registrar Judicial of the Madurai Bench for donating law books to the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy were hearing a petition filed by Mariappan of Tenkasi district who sought a direction to restrain the authorities from taking any action with respect to a property till the petition was disposed of.

The court observed that the facts narrated in the affidavit in support of the petition were misleading. When the petitioner’s possession was not lawful and civil courts had categorically rejected the plea of the title, the High Court in the second appeal filed by the petitioner, had directed that the petitioner cannot be dispossessed otherwise than by due process of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the authorities had taken action for eviction by following due process of law, he immediately approached the court by filing the present petition challenging the show cause notice issued. The conduct of the petitioner cannot be appreciated. He is an encroacher who has been squatting over public property for several years. He has now made an attempt to stall the proceedings in which he has no defence. The petition was devoid of merits and the petitioner has approached the court by suppressing material facts, the court observed and dismissed the petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.