HC imposes cost on petitioner for suppressing facts

Madurai

20 January 2022 21:30 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on a woman for filing a habeas corpus petition seeking a direction to the Tirunelveli police to produce her husband before the court. She had suppressed the fact that there was a matrimonial dispute.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran imposed the cost on the petitioner. The petitioner’s husband had left their home due to a matrimonial dispute. It was submitted that he was staying at a friend’s place in Chennai.

Appearing before the court through video conferencing, he told the judges that he had not been illegally detained. He left home on his own to Chennai and stayed with his friend. The petition was dismissed for abusing the process of the court, the judges said.