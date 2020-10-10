HC imposes cost on officials for misleading statements

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹10,000 each on the incumbent Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T. S. Selvavinayagam and the earlier incumbent K. Kulanthaisamy for filing misleading statements before the court.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar observed that the judicial time of the court was considerably consumed due to the misleading statements and if the Health Secretary had taken a decision to initiate disciplinary proceedings, the same shall be taken immediately.

The court was hearing the petition filed by B. Dinesh Kumar of Vadamadurai, Dindigul district. He sought appointment to a post of Health Officer that was lying vacant, through direct recruitment, following the resignation of an appointee.

The judge took cognisance of the fact that contradictory communications were made to the Health Secretary and the High Court. It was submitted before the court that the petitioner was not included in the list for consideration to the post, though he was on the list.

The court directed the authorities to fill up the post of the Health Officer by issuing the order of appointment to the petitioner within two weeks. The Health Secretary shall inquire into why misleading statements were filed, the court said.