HC imposes cost on LIC for suppression of facts

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹2 lakh — to be paid to the Cancer Institute, Chennai — on Life Insurance Corporation, Madurai, for suppression of facts in a case.

The court was hearing two connected petitions. One filed by T. Karthikeyan sought a direction to restrain authorities from verifying his community certificate and direct LIC to release his pension and other retirement benefits. The other petition was filed by LIC, Madurai, challenging the order of the State-Level Scrutiny Committee.

Mr. Karthikeyan joined LIC as an Assistant in 1983 under Scheduled Tribes reservation based on a certificate issued by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli. He was subsequently promoted as Development Officer in 1985. Since there were certain doubts about the genuineness of his community certificate, the matter was referred to the RDO. The official upheld the validity of the certificate in 1990.

There was another verification in 1997 and a notice was issued to Mr. Karthikeyan, which he challenged. The court held that once a certificate was verified and found to be genuine, there could not be re-verification.

However, LIC claimed that it received certain complaints supported by certain documents and sought another reference of the petitioner’s certificate. The reference was closed in 2019. The closure order was challenged by LIC.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri said verification was done by the competent authority soon after the petitioner joined the service. The second verification was also done in 1990, in which his claim of ST status was confirmed.

Only when the verification was attempted for the third time in 1997, he challenged it. The court observed that LIC claimed that it received a subsequent complaint along with certain documents. That itself would not offer a ground for re-verification. There had to be a finding of fraud and the State-Level Scrutiny Committee was not empowered to conclude that earlier verification was flawed.

The court said LIC suppressed the fact that there was an earlier verification and the community certificate was found to be true by the authorities in 1990.

That vital information alone was glossed over, conveniently, by LIC. “We are dismayed, shocked and surprised at this kind of suppression made by a premier financial institution in the country. We hope that such incidents are not repeated for trifling favours from the court”, the court observed and dismissed the petition filed by LIC. It directed LIC to pay the pension and retirement benefits to Mr. Karthikeyan in four weeks.