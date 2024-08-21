HC imposes cost on Kanniyakumari district administration for granting quarry lease in violation of rules

Taking into account that there was a deliberate mistake on the part of the officials in granting lease for rough stone quarrying, in violation of rules, in Kanniyakumari district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had imposed a cost of ₹10 lakh on the Kanniyakumari district administration to be paid to a petitioner. Following the intervention of the court, the lease was cancelled.

The court was hearing two petitions filed by M. Ramesh Vargeesh. The petitioner challenged the order of Kanniyakumari Collector who cancelled the quarry lease. He also sought renewal of the lease.

Justice B. Pugalendhi took note of the fact that the petitioner was granted a quarry lease for quarrying rough stone over an extent of 0.60.0 hectare of patta land in Kappiyarai village at Kalkulam taluk in Kanniyakumari district.

Under these circumstances, a batch of public interest litigation petitions were filed before the High Court against certain quarries alleging violations of rules including the petitioner’s quarry. Based on the court direction, a joint inspection was conducted by the officials and it was found that there were violations of Rule 36(1A) of the Minor Mineral Concession Rules that there are houses within the radius of 300 metres. Therefore, the quarry lease granted to the petitioner in the year 2018 was cancelled by the District Collector in 2019, the court observed.

There were houses within the radius of 300 metres from the petitioner’s quarry site. These houses were in existence even before the lease was granted. Therefore, as per rule the petitioner’s quarry cannot be allowed to continue. At the same time the grounds raised by the petitioner that it was not his fault and he had not suppressed anything before the authorities for obtaining the lease and had suffered a huge loss for no fault of his, had to be considered, the court observed.

The lease was granted for a period of five years, but was cancelled in one year. The petitioner had a legitimate expectation based on the lease granted and he had suffered a loss due to the cancellation of lease. Mining plan and environmental clearance were granted in a mechanical manner and the lease was granted deliberately violating Rule 36(1A), knowing fully well that there were houses within the prohibitory distance. Since there was a deliberate mistake on the part of the officials in granting the lease, the petitioner needs to be compensated. The cost shall be recovered from the officials who were responsible for granting the lease in violation of the rules, the court directed.

The government shall also initiate necessary departmental proceedings against the erring officials including the District Collector and shall ensure that such violations do not occur in the future, the court directed.