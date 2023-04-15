HC imposes cost on educational institutions

April 15, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹5 lakh on Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Education in Virudhunagar district for admitting students in B.Ed. course without affiliation and recognition.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Education seeking a direction to Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University to grant continuation of the affiliation to the educational institute from 2021-22. Also, a direction was sought to permit the students of the university to undergo School Internship Teaching Practice and to appear for the I and II Semester Examination.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan took note of the fact that there were several defects found in the college. The Appeal Committee, National Council For Teacher Education, issued show cause notices in 2019 and 2020. An order was passed in 2021.

Subsequently, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, which governs the petitioner, withdrew the affiliation of the college. Admission to various courses were conducted even though the petitioner had no recognition and no affiliation.

Later, a notice had also been issued in which it was pointed out that there was no approval, no recognition and no affiliation and, therefore, a caution was issued that the petitioner should not admit any student. Even after the caution was issued, 100 students were admitted.

The court observed that in the present case, admissions were made even after withdrawal of recognition and affiliation. The main aim of the petitioner was to collect money from gullible students. However, considering the welfare of the students, a request was placed on the authorities to examine the possibility of transfer of the students to any other college, which was recognised, and, if rules permitted, the students may also be sent to different institutions and thereafter, permit them to write the semester examinations.

Dismissing the petition, the Virudhunagar District Legal Services Committee was directed to reach out to the 100 students, admitted by the petitioner, and the students shall be examined and the amount be disbursed to them.

In a separate case, Justice C.V. Karthikeyan imposed a cost of ₹50,000 on Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation (Deemed to be University) in Salem District, as there was no representation on behalf of the educational institution in a case, though a notice was served.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a student who sought a direction to the college to change her name in the college certificates. The court directed the college to issue fresh certificates in the corrected name to the petitioner and certificates in her previous name be handed over to her.