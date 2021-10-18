HC imposes cost on ‘court bird’

Madurai

18 October 2021 20:50 IST

Terming a litigant ‘court bird’ for frequently approaching the court seeking the same relief, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed the third such petition that was filed by the litigant and imposed a cost of ₹1,000.

Justice S. S. Sundar dismissed the petition filed by Bharanikumar of Thanjavur district. The petitioner had sought a direction to the authorities to provide him a suitable government job under the ex-serviceman category. He had studied upto Class IX and registered with the District Employment Office in Thanjavur. He was the son of an ex-serviceman and sought employment under the said category. The court was informed that he had filed three petitions before the court seeking the same relief.

Advertising

Advertising

The judge took note of the fact that the second petition was dismissed. But he had still filed the third petition seeking a similar relief. The judge observed that the petitioner appeared to be a ‘court bird’ having a tendency to approach the court whenever he feels like.

The petitioner exhibited an attitude which should be deprecated. Such frivolous petitions were filed to consume the precious time of the court, the judge said and directed him to pay a cost of ₹1,000 to the District Legal Services Authority. The court dismissed the petition.