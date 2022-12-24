HC imposes cost on couple 

December 24, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹1.5 lakh on a couple from Madurai for abusing the process of law and filing a habeas corpus petition.

A Division Bench of Justices G. Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan imposed a cost of ₹1.5 lakh on the petitioner C. Usha and her husband O. Chowdi. The court observed that the petitioner and her husband devised a scheme, abused the process of law and filed the present habeas corpus petition.

The petitioner alleged that her husband was abducted by a group of men, due to a dispute. It was said that they had a dispute with the landowner on whose property the couple were running a restaurant in Madurai. It was alleged that the landowner was trying to forcibly evict them from the premises.

The court took note of the fact that they were at loggerheads with each other and there was civil and criminal dispute between them. Under these circumstances, the woman filed the present habeas corpus petition alleging that her husband was abducted.

The court dismissed the petition with a cost of ₹1.5 lakh for devising the scheme to harass the police as well as the landowner. The court directed the petitioner and her husband to pay the cost, failing which, the Madurai Collector was directed to proceed against the petitioner and her husband under the Revenue Recovery Act. The amount should be recovered and remitted to Legal Aid attached to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the court said.