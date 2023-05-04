HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC imposes cost on advocate

May 04, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on an advocate and dismissed his petition that sought a direction to the authorities to take action against a matriculation school in Tirunelveli for asking students to attend special classes during May.

The petitioner S. Periyaraja of Tirunelveli said that the school was unethically conducting classes for students of Class X and XII. Vacation was meant for enjoyment and stress relief. If the classes are allowed to continue during May, the students will not be able to maintain their mental stability, he said.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Dhandapani and R. Vijayakumar observed that the court was aware of the fact that special classes were being conducted for Class X and XII students with the consent of parents. It was the parents who have to decide whether their children have to attend the special classes or not.

The petitioner being an advocate was not an aggrieved person by the conduct of the special classes. There were several schools conducting special classes all over Tamil Nadu. However, the petitioner filed the petition targeting only one school. Therefore, it was clear that it was not a public interest litigation, the court observed.

“Coaching classes are conducted for Class XII students to train them to write competitive examinations like NEET, JEE, CLAT, etc.. The present writ petition is a motivated one that deserves to be dismissed with costs”, the court observed and imposed a cost of ₹25,000 payable to a Corporation school in Tirunelveli.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.