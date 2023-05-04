May 04, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on an advocate and dismissed his petition that sought a direction to the authorities to take action against a matriculation school in Tirunelveli for asking students to attend special classes during May.

The petitioner S. Periyaraja of Tirunelveli said that the school was unethically conducting classes for students of Class X and XII. Vacation was meant for enjoyment and stress relief. If the classes are allowed to continue during May, the students will not be able to maintain their mental stability, he said.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Dhandapani and R. Vijayakumar observed that the court was aware of the fact that special classes were being conducted for Class X and XII students with the consent of parents. It was the parents who have to decide whether their children have to attend the special classes or not.

The petitioner being an advocate was not an aggrieved person by the conduct of the special classes. There were several schools conducting special classes all over Tamil Nadu. However, the petitioner filed the petition targeting only one school. Therefore, it was clear that it was not a public interest litigation, the court observed.

“Coaching classes are conducted for Class XII students to train them to write competitive examinations like NEET, JEE, CLAT, etc.. The present writ petition is a motivated one that deserves to be dismissed with costs”, the court observed and imposed a cost of ₹25,000 payable to a Corporation school in Tirunelveli.