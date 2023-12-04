HC imposes cost of ₹50,000 on petitioner who alleged college association of mismanagement

December 04, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition that alleged mismanagement of E.M. Gopalakrishna Kone Yadava Women’s College association. The court observed that there was a personal agenda and imposed a cost of ₹50,000 on the petitioner.

The court was hearing the petition filed by V. Chinna Karuppan who sought a direction to the Additional Chief Secretary to Commercial Taxes and Registration Department to supersede the executive council and the governing council of Yadava women’s college association and to appoint a Special Officer to administer and implement by-laws with regard to the general body, constitution of executive council and governing council.

The Madurai District Registrar had filed a counter affidavit stating that there was no complaint of mismanagement against the association and there was no material to show that it had contravened the provisions of Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act and Rules.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh took into account that a similar petition had been filed earlier by another petitioner. The court had dismissed the petition. The court observed that there was a personal agenda and the litigations were perpetuated to harass and arm-twist the office-bearers of the association.

The court had already indicated that if any of the members were aggrieved by the manner in which the association was functioning, they must approach the civil court. In spite of the observation, yet another petition has been filed before the court. The present petition was a clear abuse of the process of court and there was absolutely no merits in the petition, the court observed and directed the petitioner to pay the cost of ₹.50,000 to the Chief Justice Relief Fund in four weeks.