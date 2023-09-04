HC imposes cost of ₹2 lakh on petitioner for building in defiance of approved plan

September 04, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹2 lakh on a petitioner in Madurai for building a commercial complex in deviation from the approved plan. The petitioner was directed to pay the cost to charitable trusts.

The court was hearing a petition filed by N. Sankar who sought a direction to Madurai Corporation to remove the seal. He and his brother Subramanian had purchased a plot opposite Passport Seva Kendra in Kochadai and decided to build a commercial complex.

The petitioner said that there were certain deviations from the approved plan and they could be rectified. There were no major violations. However, the authorities said during inspection that the construction was carried out contrary to the plan sanctioned, and being aware of the violation, the construction went on.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy observed that the petitioner had the audacity to construct 30,374 sq.ft. in excess, in utter violation of the sanctioned plan. The petitioner had not taken any steps to rectify the defects when the construction was in progress and after completion of the work, he regretted which was not permissible.

The court observed that the lock and seal shall be removed only for the purpose of bringing the building in accordance with the plan. If the officials permit the petitioner to open the building permanently irrespective of the violated portion and the same was brought to the attention of the court, departmental action will have to be initiated against the erring officials, the court said.

The court also observed that it was not inclined to interfere with the order passed by the authorities and the petitioner was not entitled to any relief, and dismissed the petition.