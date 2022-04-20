HC imposes ₹10,000 cost on petitioner 

April 20, 2022 21:12 IST

There is a growing practice among people to initiate litigation against police officials and other public servants if their requests were not fulfilled, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while imposing a cost of ₹10,000 on a petitioner.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Kaleeswari of Virudhunagar district. She sought a direction to the authorities concerned to initiate departmental disciplinary action against M. Pudupatti police, Virudhunagar district.

She said that she was the de-facto complainant in the FIR registered against four accused persons for offences under the Sections of Indian Penal Code, Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Information Technology Act.

The four accused persons Sathyaraj, Muthukumar, Nandhiswaran and Sankar had filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail before the court. They were granted anticipatory bail with certain conditions.

The grievance of the petitioner was that the fourth accused Sankar, working as a teacher, had not complied with the conditions imposed by the court. She said that she had filed a petition seeking the cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to the accused.

The petitioner claimed that the police were also responsible for violation of the conditions imposed on the accused and therefore sought departmental disciplinary action against the M. Pudupatti police.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that once police officials register a case, the accused persons approach the court for grant of bail and if bail is granted by the court, thereafter, if the conditions of bail are violated, the de-facto complainant is entitled to approach the bail court for cancellation of bail.

Contrarily, the defacto complainant cannot file a petition for a direction to initiate disciplinary proceedings against police officials. In the present case, the allegations against the accused is that he signed the attendance register in the school and thereafter, signed in the police station. These facts cannot be adjudicated in the writ proceedings, the judge observed.

The relief sought in the petition is misconceived and untenable. The criminal proceedings which are pending before the competent court are to be adjudicated in the manner known to law. The petitioner has rightly initiated the steps for cancellation of anticipatory bail. Simultaneously, filing the present writ petition with some motive cannot be encouraged by this court, the judge said.

The court dismissed the petition with the cost of ₹10,000 to be paid to M. Pudupatti Police Station. The Inspector of Police was directed to utilise the amount for providing some basic amenities to the people coming to the police station.