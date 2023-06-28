HC imposes ₹1 lakh cost on State for pollution of irrigation channel

June 28, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh on the State after taking a serious view of the fact that a drainage channel was directly connected to an irrigation channel at S. Kallampatti near Melur in Madurai district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by K. Mani of Melur. He had sought a direction to the authorities to stop polluting the Navaneri Kamma Basin Canal in S. Kallampatti. He sought a direction to the authorities to restore the channel.

The status report filed by the Superintending Engineer of PWD, WRD, Periyar Vaigai Basin, said that the village panchayat constructed the drainage channel on both sides of a village road and had directly it to the irrigation channel. The channel got polluted for a distance of 100 metres from a culvert on the road.

Alarmed by the report, a Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the Collector to ensure that the mixing of drainage water into the irrigation channel was stopped forthwith.

Pursuant to the court directions, the Collector filed a report stating that the work for construction of a vertical soak pit was in progress and the sewage water was entirely stopped from mixing into the channel.

Considering the report, the petition was disposed of. But, on account of the channel having been polluted for 100 metres, the court imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh to be paid by the government to the Chief Justice’s Welfare Fund.

The government was at liberty to recover the cost from the persons who were responsible for construction of the drainage channel and connecting it to the irrigation channel, the court observed.

