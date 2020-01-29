HC hopes marriage will reform petitioner

With a hope that marriage would reform a petitioner, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted bail to him, after taking cognisance of the fact that his marriage was scheduled for January 30.

After it was confirmed that the marriage was to take place as per schedule, Justice G.R. Swaminathan granted bail to K. Venkatesh of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district. The petitioner was currently lodged in Kumbakonam sub jail after being accused for an offence under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act.

Hearing the petition filed by Venkatesh, the judge observed:

“I hope that marriage may reform the petitioner”. During the course of the hearing, the government advocate contacted the bride and confirmed that the marriage was scheduled for January 30.

With the petitioner lodged in the sub-jail, obviously prison was not an appropriate place to celebrate the marriage.

“Therefore, taking note of the humanitarian aspect, I grant bail to the petitioner,” the judge said and directed the Superintendent of the sub-jail to release the petitioner.

‘Special case’

“I am conscious that under trials are not released after 6 p.m. But this being a special case, the jail authority is directed to release the petitioner on production of a certified copy of this order. Likewise, the petitioner may not have time to furnish sureties. Therefore, the petitioner is permitted to execute sureties on February 5,” the judge said.

The petitioner shall execute a bond for a sum of ₹10,000 with two sureties each to the satisfaction of the Judicial Magistrate I, Kumbakonam.

He is directed to appear before the Kumbakonam police as and when required for interrogation, the court said.