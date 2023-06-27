HC hopes manual on issuing community certificates will be put in place by the end of July 2023

June 27, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court hoped that the manual on issuing community certificates would be put in place by the end of July, 2023, as assured by the Chief Secretary, after it was submitted that the government was in the process of putting together the manual, following the directions of the court.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri took cognisance of the affidavit filed by the Chief Secretary. The court had earlier sought an affidavit from the Chief Secretary explaining the action taken by the government for framing any law or rules as per the direction of the Supreme Court in the Madhuri Patil case.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Veyil Selvi of Tenkasi district. The petitioner was aggrieved by the rejection of her online application for the community certificate on the ground that she had not produced the community certificates of her parents. It was the specific case of the petitioner that her parents were uneducated and had not obtained the certificate.

The court took note of the fact that the petitioner had produced the certificate issued by the authority, Revenue Divisional Officer, certifying that her brother belonged to Hindu Kattunayakan community. The certificate of the petitioner’s husband had also been produced.

No doubt, the certificate of the petitioner’s husband cannot be the basis for issuance of the community certificate but, the certificate of her own brother would definitely form the basis for issuance of the certificate. When the petitioner had come up with the specific case that her parents had not obtained the certificate, it is rather strange to see that revenue officials reject the petitioner’s application on the ground that she had not produced her parent’s certificate, the court observed.

Though the affidavit of the Chief Secretary stated that regular sensitisation programmes were being conducted, we do not find that the programmes had any effect on the officers. To reject the claim of the community certificate on the ground that the petitioner has not produced her parent’s certificate is to say the least, highly reprehensible, the court observed.

The court set aside the rejection order passed by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tenkasi division and directed the official to conduct an inquiry and pass appropriate orders on merits. The court also imposed a cost of ₹ 10,000 on the official to be paid to the petitioner.