HC holds car owner and insurance company jointly and severally liable to pay compensation to claimants in former MLA accident case

June 03, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the compensation amount awarded by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal to the family members of former DMK MLA Vasuki Murugesan of Karur who died in a road accident near Coimbatore in 2009. The court also confirmed the compensation amount awarded to the injured.

The court held that the owner of the car and its insurance company are jointly and severally liable to pay compensation to all the claimants.

The court was hearing a batch of appeals preferred by Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company against the award passed by the Motor Vehicles Accident Claims Tribunal in Karur.

In 2009, the former MLA, along with two other occupants, and the car driver were on their way to Coimbatore from Karur. At about 12.45 p.m., the car collided with a tanker lorry at Sulur in Coimbatore district. While the former MLA died in the accident, the other occupants suffered injuries.

The claimants, that included family members of the former MLA, and other persons in the car contended that the lorry driver had driven the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and caused the accident.

The tanker lorry was insured with Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company. The tribunal held that the accident had taken place only due to the rash and negligent driving on the part of the driver of the tanker lorry and held the owner of the tanker lorry and the insurance company jointly and severally liable. Challenging the same, the batch of appeals were preferred.

Perusing the materials on record and the submissions made on either side, Justice R. Vijayakumar held that the driver of the car had attempted to overtake another vehicle and in the attempt, the car collided with the tanker lorry.

Therefore, the entire accident had taken place only due to the rash and negligent driving on the part of the driver of the car. The finding of the tribunal that there was negligence on the part of the driver of the tanker lorry is not legally sustainable, the court held.

The court held that it is clear that there was no negligence on the part of the tanker lorry and therefore, their insurer, namely the appellant/insurance company is not liable to pay any compensation. A perusal of the insurance policy of the car indicates that it is a package policy and it covers the injury/death of the occupants of the car.

The court held that the insurance company of the car is liable to pay compensation and all the claimants are entitled to receive compensation from the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company. The court confirmed the compensation of ₹ 17.63 lakh awarded to the family members of the former MLA, ₹ 2.04 lakh awarded to the driver of the car and ₹ 2.67 lakh and ₹ 53,700 awarded to the occupants of the car respectively.

The court set aside the award passed against the appellant insurance company and held that the owner of the car and its insurance company are jointly and severally liable to pay compensation amount to all the claimants.