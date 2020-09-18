HC: Hear teachers before taking final decision

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the order of education authorities, Virudhunagar, to initiate action against school teachers of two minority institutions, for taking part in anti-CAA protest, be kept in abeyance. The teachers should be heard before a final decision is taken, it said.

It was hearing the petitions filed by correspondents of two recognised minority institutions in Srivilliputtur. They challenged the order of the education authorities directing school managements to take action against their teachers for participating in the protest on January 30, 2020.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar directed that the school managements should conduct an inquiry by putting the teachers on notice and get their responses on the issue. A comprehensive report should be filed before the district education authorities and till then the order of the education authorities shall be kept in abeyance.

After a comprehensive report is furnished to the officials, the education authorities shall take a decision as to whether the action against the school teachers can be dropped or not, the court said. It was said that the school teachers along with students took part in a peaceful protest organised by an NGO after school hours.