 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC grants time to authorities to repair damaged sluice gate at an irrigation tank in Sattur

Published - November 07, 2024 09:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 28/07/2024: The front view of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in Madurai. Photo: Ashok R / The Hindu

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 28/07/2024: The front view of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in Madurai. Photo: Ashok R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted time till December 30 to the authorities to repair a damaged sluice gate of an irrigation tank in Sattur in Virudhunagar district.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by K. Muthu Krishnan of Virudhunagar district. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to take action to rectify the damaged second sluice gate of an irrigation tank at Periakollapatti in Sattur.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice K. R. Shriram and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq observed that only in 2020-21, ₹47 lakh was allotted under the Kudimaramathu scheme to maintain the tank. It was said that within a few months, the tank and the second sluice gate were damaged. This affected cultivation and despite repeated complaints to the authorities, no action had been taken.

The State sought time till December 30 to carry out the repair works. The court observed that the statement was accepted as an undertaking by the Secretary of Water Resources Department, Virudhunagar Collector, the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, Virudhunagar District, Sattur Tahsildar and Sattur Block Development Officer.

The petitioner had alleged that since December, 2023, he had been complaining about the damaged second sluice gate. It will not be out of place to state that in view of ensuing monsoon, if any damage happens to property or life due to not repairing the second sluice gate or poor maintenance of the tank each of the five respondents shall be personally held liable, the court said.

Published - November 07, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.