HC grants three more months for court to complete trial in Sattankulam custodial deaths case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted three months additional time to the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai to complete the trial in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice S. Srimathy granted the trial court three more months to complete the trial in the case. In December 2023, the High Court had granted four months additional time to the trial court to complete the trial in the case.

Earlier, in June 2023, the court taking into account the fact that the post of the presiding officer was vacant and that the case was being heard by the Additional District Judge for CBI cases in Madurai as additional charge, granted three months additional time to the trial court, from the date of the presiding officer of the court assuming office, to complete the trial in the case.

In March 2021, the court, while disposing of the petition filed by J. Selvarani, wife of Jayaraj and mother of Benicks, directed the trial court in Madurai to complete the trial in the case in six months. Subsequently, the court has granted additional time to the trial court to complete the trial. The accused police personnel are currently lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.