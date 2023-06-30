HC grants three months to complete trial in Sattankulam case

June 30, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted three months additional time to the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai to complete the trial in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted three more months to the trial court after taking note of the fact that the post of the presiding officer was vacant. At present, the case was being heard by the Additional District Judge for CBI cases as additional charge.

The Special Public Prosecutor representing the CBI told the court that out of the 132 witnesses in the case, 47 were examined. Eight more witnesses would be examined, it was submitted.

Taking note of the submissions made, the court granted three months additional time to the trial court, from the date of the presiding officer of the court assuming office, to complete the trial in the case.

In March 2021, the court, while disposing of a petition filed by J. Selvarani, wife of Jayaraj and mother of Benicks, directed the trial court in Madurai to complete the trial in the case in six months. Subsequently, the court has granted additional time to the trial court to complete the trial.