HC grants relief to candidate, directs authorities to issue appointment order

Taking into account that the key answer to a question in the Teachers Recruitment Board examination was wrongly published, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities to grant an extra one mark to a candidate who had missed out on the cut-off by just one mark.

Granting relief to the candidate, Justice G. R. Swaminathan said judicial review cannot be totally ousted in certain circumstances. “Where the key answer is manifestly and patently erroneous, interference will be warranted.”

The judge observed that in other words, the court, without looking at extraneous materials, must be able to come to a definite and clear conclusion on the strength of the materials relied on by the academic experts themselves. Otherwise, absurd consequences will ensue as a matter of logical necessity (reductio ad absurdum).

“Let me demonstrate. Assume, the question is ‘Who is now the Prime Minister of India?”. The candidate writes ‘Narendra Modi’. If the key answer is ‘Rahul Gandhi, will it not be absurd ?”.

The court heard the petition filed by K. Vinopratha, M.A (English) degree holder. She belongs to the BC (Woman) category. She took part in the recruitment process conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board for the post of PG Assistant (English) for the year 2021. She scored 97.773003 marks out of 150. The cut-off mark for BC (W) category was 98.196. Since the petitioner’s mark was below the cut-off mark, she was not selected. Contending that she was erroneously awarded lower marks, the petitioner filed the present petition.

The judge directed the Board to send a communication to the Director of School Education Department mentioning the marks of the writ petitioner as 98.773003 and by including her in the appropriate place in the selection list. The Director of School Education Department shall issue an appointment order to the petitioner as PG Assistant (English) without delay.

Taking note of the fact that the selection process was over, the judge said that the court would not entertain any further petitions even if the petitioners were placed on the same footing. “I do not want to open the flood gates. Grant of relief shall remain confined to the petitioner alone”. Earlier, when the court heard the petition, the judge had passed an interim order that any appointment made pursuant to the selection list would abide by the outcome of the writ petition.