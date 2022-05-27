HC grants permission to conduct ‘aadal paadal’ event

Villagers unnecessarily dragged to the court to get permission, says judge

Villagers unnecessarily dragged to the court to get permission, says judge

Granting permission to a petitioner to conduct an ‘aadal paadal’ programme during a temple festival in Dindigul district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court deprecated the inaction on the part of the police in considering the representations made in this regard.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Karuppaiah of Oddanchatram. He sought the direction to the authorities to grant permission and protection to conduct the ‘aadal paadal’ event on June 1. The event forms part of the Vaikasi Pongal festival of Kaliamman, Mariamman and Bhagavathi Amman temple situated at Vellamaduthupatti in Sriramapuram panchayat in Dindigul District.

The villagers made a representation to the Oddanchatram police in person on May 4 and sent another representation through a registered post. Since the police did not act on the representations, the petition was filed.

Justice P. Velmurugan deprecated police inaction “due to which the villagers have been unnecessarily dragged to the court to get the permission, which clearly shows that the department is not for the ordinary layman.”

The judge observed that normally the court directs the police to give permission to conduct the ‘aadal paadal’ programme. In the present case, representation was given well in advance, 25 days before the event. However, the petitioner has approached the court as the police have not given any response to the representation. Therefore, the court is inclined to grant permission to the petitioner to conduct the programme during the festival on June 1, the court said.

The court directed the Superintendent of Police to depute police personnel to monitor the programme and prevent any untoward incident. The petition was disposed of.