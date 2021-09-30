HC grants interim bail to Suspended Inspector

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Vasanthi, the suspended Inspector of Police who was booked for extortion. The court has allowed her to attend a domestic event for four days till October 4.

Granting her interim bail, Justice B. Pugalendhi said the petitioner was only allowed to attend the event and should not indulge in any other activities. She was directed to surrender her mobile phone and was not entitled to use any other mobile phones.

The court directed the petitioner to cooperate with the police officers on duty and behave in a proper manner in public. The police officers were entitled to record if any untoward instances took place during the period of the interim bail, the judge said.

She was directed not to leave her home during the period of interim bail and also not contact anyone through mobile phone or in person. The court directed her to surrender before the prison authorities of the Special Prison for Women, Madurai Central Prison at 10 a.m. on October 4.

The court ordered her to be released on bail on executing a bond for a sum of ₹2 lakh to the satisfaction of the Superintendent of the Central Prison. Adequate police escort should be provided, the judge said.

During the course of the hearing, the State submitted in a sealed cover the details regarding the investigation into the case. It was said that the investigation was at a crucial stage and is expected to be completed in 15 days.

There were sufficient materials to make out a case against the petitioner and some materials in the case were sent for analysis, it was submitted. The court posted the case for reporting compliance on October 7. The court was hearing the bail petition filed by Vasanthi.

The suspended Inspector of Police was booked for extortion of ₹10 lakh from a tailor. She was booked based on the complaint lodged by him. The petitioner was nabbed by a Special team from a lodge in Kotagiri in The Nilgiris district.