HC grants interim bail to Sattankulam case accused

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted interim bail to suspended policeman X. Thomas Francis, an accused in the case of custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks at Sattankulam, to attend the wedding of his sister.

Justice A.A. Nakkiran granted interim bail to the accused from July 7 to 11 with certain conditions, and directed that the suspended policeman should be brought back to Madurai Central Prison by 4 p.m. on July 11. The petitioner had sought interim bail on the ground that the marriage of his sister had been arranged on July 8.

The court observed that the reasons given by the petitioner for the grant of interim bail were satisfactory, and took into account that the CBI had verified that the marriage would be held on July 8. The court posted the matter to July 15 for reporting compliance.