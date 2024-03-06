ADVERTISEMENT

HC grants interim bail to accused in Sattankulam case

March 06, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday (March 6, 2024) granted interim bail to S. Veilmuthu, an accused policeman in the case of Sattankulam custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Justice M. Dhandapani granted interim bail and allowed the petitioner, Veilmuthu, to attend a domestic event in Thoothukudi district. The court directed that he be released at 5 p.m. on March 6. He was directed to surrender at 5 p.m. on March 9.

During the interim bail period, he was directed to appear before the Inspector of Police, Kadambur police station in Thoothukudi district, every day and be escorted by a police constable.

