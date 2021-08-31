HC grants interim anticipatory bail to man

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to a man from Kanniyakumari district, who feared arrest in a cheating case. The case pertains to cheating of a woman from the district to the tune of ₹1 lakh on the false promise of securing a government job.

The case of the woman was that she had browsed a website that offered employment in government offices. Based on the information provided on the website, she contacted a mobile number. She was asked to transfer ₹ 1 lakh for the job arrangement.

The woman lodged a complaint after she learnt that she had been cheated of the amount. In these circumstances, the petitioner S. Chithirai Sekar of Kanniyakumari district was picked up by the police for an inquiry and later let off.

The petitioner said that the police have once again asked him to appear for an inquiry and he was apprehending arrest. He claimed that he was illiterate and had no knowledge about computers.

Taking note of the fact that the petitioner was willing to cooperate in the inquiry and would appear before the police, Justice B. Pugalendhi granted him interim anticipatory bail. The case was adjourned till September 13.