HC grants interim advance bail to accused in Theni land scam case

June 02, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to one of the accused in the Theni land scam case. Justice P. Vadamalai granted anticipatory bail to Shanmugam, and directed him to report before the CB-CID daily till further orders.

The case of the prosecution is that a Revenue Divisional Officer had lodged complaints alleging that pattas had been granted illegally by one of the accused to the others without obtaining any proper orders for granting pattas of the lands situated at Vadaveeranaikenpatti and Thamaraikulam villages in Theni district.

It was submitted that some of the government officials had used their usernames and password in Tamil Nilam software and uploaded the documents in collusion with other officials, who are also arrayed as accused in the cases. The lands were sold, it was submitted.

The petitioner submitted that he was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case. The pattas were cancelled without any notice being issued to him, he said. The State submitted that the illegal pattas and the subsequent sale deeds made in favour of some of the accused in the cases were cancelled and the lands were now in the custody of the government.

