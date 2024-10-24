HC grants four more months to complete trial in Sattankulam case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday granted four months additional time to the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai to complete the trial in the case of death of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks after allegedly being attacked in police custody in Sattankulam.

Justice G. Ilangovan granted the trial court the additional time. In March 2021, the High Court, while disposing of the petition filed by J. Selvarani, wife of Jayaraj and mother of Benicks, had directed the trial court to complete the trial in the case in six months.

Subsequently, the High Court had on multiple occasions granted additional time to the trial court to complete the trial.

