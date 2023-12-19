GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC grants four more months for court to complete trial in Sattankulam case

December 19, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted four months additional time to the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai to complete the trial in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Justice P. Vadamalai granted the trial court four months additional time to complete the trial in the case. The Special Public Prosecutor representing the CBI told the court that the CBI and the CB-CID investigating officers were yet to be examined.

Earlier in June, the court taking into account the fact that the post of the presiding officer was vacant and that the case was being heard by the Additional District Judge for CBI cases in Madurai as additional charge, granted three months additional time to the trial court, from the date of the presiding officer of the court assuming office, to complete the trial in the case.

In March 2021, the court, while disposing of the petition filed by J. Selvarani, wife of Jayaraj and mother of Benicks, directed the trial court in Madurai to complete the trial in the case in six months. Subsequently, the court has granted additional time to the trial court to complete the trial. The accused police personnel are presently lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

