HC grants bail to WRD officials held on graft charge

Published - May 23, 2024 10:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to two Water Resources Department officials from Madurai who were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of ₹ 1 lakh for giving an order to streamline a water channel.

Justice S. Srimathy granted bail with certain conditions to the officials - Assistant Engineer M. Mayakrishnan and Irrigation Inspector M. Thiyagarajan. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on April 30.

The case of the prosecution was that the complainant had approached the petitioners seeking permission for the installation of the pipeline in his land. The officials demanded a sum of ₹5 lakh as bribe amount for granting the permission.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing of Madurai, the complainant Shameer Kasim had submitted the petition seeking an order permitting him to lay the pipeline to streamline flow of water in a channel that takes water to the Naganakulam tank.

While the petitioner said that they were implicated in the case, the State submitted that they were caught red-handed. The court directed the accused to appear before the Madurai DVAC sleuths daily at 10.30 a.m. till further orders.

