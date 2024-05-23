GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

HC grants bail to WRD officials held on graft charge

Published - May 23, 2024 10:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to two Water Resources Department officials from Madurai who were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of ₹ 1 lakh for giving an order to streamline a water channel.

Justice S. Srimathy granted bail with certain conditions to the officials - Assistant Engineer M. Mayakrishnan and Irrigation Inspector M. Thiyagarajan. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on April 30.

The case of the prosecution was that the complainant had approached the petitioners seeking permission for the installation of the pipeline in his land. The officials demanded a sum of ₹5 lakh as bribe amount for granting the permission.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing of Madurai, the complainant Shameer Kasim had submitted the petition seeking an order permitting him to lay the pipeline to streamline flow of water in a channel that takes water to the Naganakulam tank.

While the petitioner said that they were implicated in the case, the State submitted that they were caught red-handed. The court directed the accused to appear before the Madurai DVAC sleuths daily at 10.30 a.m. till further orders.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.