HC grants bail to women accused of cheating job aspirants

July 20, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to two women accused of cheating job aspirants in Karur district.

Justice G. Ilangovan granted bail with certain conditions to petitioners Sudha and Sharmila. The court directed them to report before Karur police daily till further orders. The petitioners were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on June 26. Three people have been named as accused in the case.

The case of the prosecution is that the accused persons cheated 12 job aspirants. They promised them government jobs and received a total sum of ₹96.50 lakh from them. The job aspirants neither got the government job nor the amount was returned to them.

