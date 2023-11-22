HC grants bail to ‘Varichiyur’ Selvam

November 22, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to ‘Varichiyur’ Selvam who was arrested in connection with a murder case in Thoothukudi district.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail to ‘Varichiyur’ Selvam. The case of the prosecution is that one Sugantha lodged a complaint stating that her husband Bhuvaneshwaran alias Easwaran was missing. She said it was usual for her husband to visit her once a week or after several months.

She said once her husband had come home after six years since he was arrested and imprisoned in Kerala in connection with a case. Subsequently, her husband had left home in the first week of August in 2018 and had not returned.

She said she had not searched for him thinking that he might have been imprisoned in connection with another case. Since she had not heard from him for a long time, she filed the complaint.

‘Varichiyur’ Selvam, in his petition, said the police in a report stated that when he was arrested in connection with another murder case he had given a statement that he had murdered Bhuvaneshwaran in Thoothukudi district due to betrayal and that the statement was recorded. Based on the statement, the police arrested him on a PT warrant.

The petitioner said the case was foisted on him. The complaint was lodged after a delay of five years and the complainant was also uncertain about the whereabouts of her husband. She neither expressed nor alleged anything against him, he said.

