HC grants bail to Town Planning Inspector

Published - May 17, 2024 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to a Town Planning Inspector of Srivilliputhur Municipality who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on the charges of demanding and accepting a bribe amount.

Justice P. Vadamalai granted bail with certain conditions to Jothimani. The petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on April 26. The case of the prosecution is that on April 25, the petitioner, a Town Planning Inspector, demanded a sum of ₹10,000 from the complainant for granting building plan approval.

While the petitioner submitted that she did not commit any offence, the State submitted that the investigation in the case was almost complete and the amount was recovered from her. The court granted bail to the petitioner and directed her to appear before DVAC sleuths, Virudhunagar, daily at 10.30 a.m. till further orders.

