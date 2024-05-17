GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

HC grants bail to Town Planning Inspector

Published - May 17, 2024 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to a Town Planning Inspector of Srivilliputhur Municipality who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on the charges of demanding and accepting a bribe amount.

Justice P. Vadamalai granted bail with certain conditions to Jothimani. The petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on April 26. The case of the prosecution is that on April 25, the petitioner, a Town Planning Inspector, demanded a sum of ₹10,000 from the complainant for granting building plan approval.

While the petitioner submitted that she did not commit any offence, the State submitted that the investigation in the case was almost complete and the amount was recovered from her. The court granted bail to the petitioner and directed her to appear before DVAC sleuths, Virudhunagar, daily at 10.30 a.m. till further orders.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.