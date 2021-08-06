HC grants bail to Tiruchi-based YouTuber

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted bail to YouTuber A. Durai Murugan Pandiyan who runs a YouTube channel ‘Saattai’. He had used the images of the former Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar in a video uploaded on his channel.

Hurt by the contents of the video and usage of images, the party cadre lodged a complaint with the Thiruppanandal police, Thanjavur district. Tiruchi-based Durai Murugan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The bail petitions filed before the trial court were dismissed.

In his petition filed before the High Court, Durai Murugan said that the case was registered against him out of political vendetta. He said that he was the sole breadwinner of his family and had to take care of his wife and son who was suffering from an illness. He said that he had been in judicial custody for over 50 days.

He submitted an affidavit to the court stating that he would not upload/release such videos in future that could hurt the sentiments of anyone and would abide by the conditions of the court. His wife had also filed an affidavit before the court stating that her husband was suffering from ailments.

Justice B. Pugalendhi said that taking into consideration the facts and circumstances in the case, the nature of allegations levelled against the petitioner, the period of incarceration, the affidavit filed by the petitioner that he would not indulge in such activities in future and his ailments, the court was inclined to grant him bail with certain conditions.