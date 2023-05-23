HC grants bail to three accused in Theni land scam case

May 23, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to three accused in the Theni land scam case. Justice T.V. Thamilselvi granted bail with conditions to Dharmar, Abimannan and Muthuraj. They were directed to report before the CB-CID for inquiry.

The Revenue Divisional Officer had lodged complaints alleging that patta had been granted illegally by one of the accused to the other accused without proper orders for granting patta of the lands situated at Vadaveeranaikenpatti and Thamaraikulam villages in Theni district.

Some of the government officials had used their usernames and password in Tamil Nilam Software and uploaded the documents in collusion with other officials, who are also charged as accused in the cases. The lands were sold.

The petitioners said that they were innocent and falsely implicated in the cases. They said that the pattas were cancelled without issuing any notice to them.

The State raised objections and opposed the grant of bail to the petitioners. It was submitted that the illegal patta and the subsequent sale deeds made in favour of some of the accused were cancelled and the lands are now in the custody of the government.