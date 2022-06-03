HC grants bail to three accused in murder case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to three persons accused in the case of murder of a 45-year-old man from Pandalkudi in Virudhunagar district. The man was run over by a car.

The case of the prosecution was that S. Pethukumar was frequently talking to the niece of the deceased, P. Senthil. This was questioned by the woman’s family members and it led to enmity between the families. The woman’s husband also shouted at Pethukumar.

Later, Pethukumar called Senthil to a local temple to settle the issue. Senthil, along with a few family members, went to the temple. Pethukumar and his accomplices attacked Senthil with an iron rod.

When the family members of Senthil attempted to take him to a nearby hospital on a two-wheeler for treatment, Pethuraj followed them in a car and knocked them down. He ran over Senthil, killing him on the spot.

Justice R. Tharani granted bail to three accomplices of main accused Pethuraj — Vijayakumar, Rajapandi and Pandiarajan. They were directed to stay in Tirunelveli district and not enter Virudhunagar district. The court also directed them to report before Tirunelveli Town police twice daily till further orders.